A few months back, we started our R&B-centric Spotify playlist, "R&B Season". HNHH curates a bunch of playlists on various streaming platforms, but they are predominantly focused on hip hop. While it may appear that our expertise lies in hip hop, we are great admirers of R&B. As the border between these two genres becomes increasingly porous, it's hard to be a fan of one without being a fan of the other. However, the distinction remains important when deciding what vibe you're going for when you turn to your preferred medium of music consumption. R&B tends to be catered for your more mellow moments and there should be a place for you to comfortably retreat into to enjoy those sounds. That's why we've been putting love and care into building up our "R&B Season" playlist.

While we try to highlight new releases in the thriving realm of R&B, oldies aren't off limits. That being said, don't be too confused when you see that we snuck Aaliyah's "More Than A Woman" into our playlist this week. Aaliyah would have turned 41 this week, so we're taking time to appreciate her legacy. Our playlist can serve as the perfect companion as you read about the mark that the Princess of R&B left on music through her work with Timbaland and Missy Elliot.

In the lineage of Aaliyah, we got new tunes from two women at the forefront of R&B today, Ari Lennox and H.E.R. Lennox made some lovely contributions to the deluxe edition of Dreamville's Revenge Of The Dreams III and H.E.R. brought together an interesting cast for the remix of "Slide" (Pop Smoke?!). Cozy up with "R&B Season".

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our freshly-updated Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.