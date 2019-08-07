mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

It's A Sauce Family Affair On "A Little Story"

Noah Ciubotaru
August 07, 2019 12:47
A Little Story
Sauce Walka Feat. Sosamann

Storytime with Sauce Walka.


This morning, Sauce Walka dropped his ten-track album New Sauce City. After the heavy 808s of the two songs that precede it, the simple production of Track 8, "A Little Story", is a welcomed respite for the ears when it comes around. As the title indicates, Sauce Walka starts off the song telling stories: firstly of a man with financial problems and then of a woman with vanity problems. The beat begins with tinkling minor keys, high-pitched vocal runs and subtle drums, which all suit the vibe of casual storytelling. Once Sauce Walka finishes painting pictures of other characters, he turns to himself. But where it would make sense to become introspective and dissect his own flaws, he pivots to flexing. It would be easier to judge this as a misstep if it didn't result in the hardest bars of the song. Once The Sauce Factory labelmate, Sosamann, comes in, he smoothly brings the song back to its storytelling mission. Both Sauce Walka and Sosamann deliver lyrics with a similar shouting style, but they float so effortlessly on the dazzling instrumental that it remains a pleasant listen all the way through. 

Quotable Lyrics

Mountain caps and frozen chimneys
Maybachs before assembly
N****s goals to buy a house
Our goals is business out in Italy
Fly planes from F Kennedy
Ice chains that sweat, literally

Sauce Walka Sosamann new sauce city
