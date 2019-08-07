It's A Sauce Family Affair On "A Little Story"

This morning, Sauce Walka dropped his ten-track album New Sauce City. After the heavy 808s of the two songs that precede it, the simple production of Track 8, "A Little Story", is a welcomed respite for the ears when it comes around. As the title indicates, Sauce Walka starts off the song telling stories: firstly of a man with financial problems and then of a woman with vanity problems. The beat begins with tinkling minor keys, high-pitched vocal runs and subtle drums, which all suit the vibe of casual storytelling. Once Sauce Walka finishes painting pictures of other characters, he turns to himself. But where it would make sense to become introspective and dissect his own flaws, he pivots to flexing. It would be easier to judge this as a misstep if it didn't result in the hardest bars of the song. Once The Sauce Factory labelmate, Sosamann, comes in, he smoothly brings the song back to its storytelling mission. Both Sauce Walka and Sosamann deliver lyrics with a similar shouting style, but they float so effortlessly on the dazzling instrumental that it remains a pleasant listen all the way through.

Quotable Lyrics

Mountain caps and frozen chimneys

Maybachs before assembly

N****s goals to buy a house

Our goals is business out in Italy

Fly planes from F Kennedy

Ice chains that sweat, literally