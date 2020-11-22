Italian Rapper Sfera Ebbasta Releases "Famoso" Ft. Future & More

Hip-hop is as global as it could get. Different pockets of the world have taken on their own variation of trap and drill music in recent times including Sfera Ebbasta. The Italian rapper has been making tons of noise within Italy but also, across the pond. It's been two years since the release of his last project, Rockstar that included a Popstar and International edition.

Ebbasta returned this week with his latest offering, Famoso, picking up where he left off on his 2018 project. The projects laced with thirteen tracks and loads of guest appearances from some of the biggest names in music such as Steve Aoki, Future, Offset, Lil Mosey J. Balvin, and Diplo, among many others.

Check out his latest project below. Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.