mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Italian Rapper Sfera Ebbasta Releases "Famoso" Ft. Future & More

Aron A.
November 22, 2020 13:12
59 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Famoso
Sfera Ebbasta

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Sfera Ebbasta drops off his new project with appearances from Future, Lil Mosey, Offset, J Balvin, and more.


Hip-hop is as global as it could get. Different pockets of the world have taken on their own variation of trap and drill music in recent times including Sfera Ebbasta. The Italian rapper has been making tons of noise within Italy but also, across the pond. It's been two years since the release of his last project, Rockstar that included a Popstar and International edition.

Ebbasta returned this week with his latest offering, Famoso, picking up where he left off on his 2018 project. The projects laced with thirteen tracks and loads of guest appearances from some of the biggest names in music such as Steve Aoki, Future, Offset, Lil Mosey J. Balvin, and Diplo, among many others.

Check out his latest project below. Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Italian Rapper Sfera Ebbasta Releases "Famoso" Ft. Future & More
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject