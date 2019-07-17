Pennywise will be returning to theatres this September for It: Chapter 2. More information on the film has been emerging over the past few months including the first trailer of the film. Tomorrow, a new trailer for the film is set to be released at noon but the good folks over at New Line Cinema shared a brand new theatrical poster of the film which might give you nightmares. Pennywise's yellow eyes peer directly at you with "It Ends" written above his face.

The trailer they released back in the spring showed an older version of Beverly Marsh visiting her childhood home when she visits Mrs. Gresh who's actually just a form of It. Per the film's website, It: Chapter Two focuses on the grown versions of the Loser Club as they try to defeat It by any means necessary. "Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, It Chapter Two brings the characters—who’ve long since gone their separate ways—back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film," the synopsis reads.

Andy Muschietti's 2017 remake was met with critical and commercial praise following its release. It also marked a new all-time high in the box office as the highest-grossing horror film of all time.

It Chapter Two is set to be released on September 6th, nearly two years since the release of the 2017 remake.