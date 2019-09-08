The long-awaited It: Chapter Two hit theaters on Friday and is currently living up to the box office hype. The film raked in $91 million at the box office this weekend and that figure is merely the domestic earning. Overseas, It: Chapter Two raked in a clean $94 million for a global debut of $185 million. It was played in a total of 75 foreign markets. These whopping figures are the second high in the genre’s history behind only, of course, it’s predecessor, It.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with our result,” Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.’ president of domestic distribution, said according to Variety. “Andy Muschietti and New Line, as well as the marketing team led by Blair Rich, created one of those moments where it all works. We’re proud of it.”

While it’s clearly doing very successfully at the box office, it’s not fairing so well with critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds a 64% rating while Metacritic has it listed at only 59%. Jeffrey M. Anderson of Common Sense Media says of the film, “This nearly three-hour sequel has well-rounded, appealing characters and even some laughs, but it lacks the nerve-rattling scares and appealing simplicity of its 2017 predecessor."

Check out the trailer for It: Chapter Two below.