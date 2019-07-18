There are many Stephen King fans who deem It to be the strongest work of his career. And while that's certainly debatable in literary circles, the people seemed more than willing to flock to the theatre for Pennywise's big-screen debut. The first chapter, which hit theatres in September of 2017, proved to be both a critical and commercial success. Now, this September marks the arrival of It: Chapter 2, which picks up 27 years after the first one left off. With an expanded cast including Bill Hader, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and more, the Losers must once again face off with their old friend Pennywise, who has been gunning for round-two for decades.

Following the reveal of one of the book's creepiest scenes, the film's second trailer has officially touched down, offering a bigger look at some of the upcoming setpieces. Glimpses of a literal blood flood (word to Alt-J), a carnival from hell, and a few well-tucked book nods are found throughout. For the most part, Pennywise appears to be up to his old tricks, approaching scare tactics with his own personal brand of psychological warfare. At once grotesque and darkly comic, Skarsgaard's Pennywise clearly has his swagger back.

Check out the full trailer below, and sound off - do you think this one is about to surpass the original? Look for It: Chapter 2 to float into theatres on September 6th, 2019.