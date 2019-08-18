With the release of numerous new films in September, fans of horror and Stephen King most awaited the second chapter to the cult classic film IT. The movie managed to kick ass at the box office upon its reboot a few years ago and it was considered to be one of the highest-selling horror films there was. The creepy flick scored a $123 million dollar debut and is now heading back to theatres this September 6th for a second part. This time around, however, the cast members are all grown up and must revisit their hometown to fight the evil clown who haunted their childhoods. Variety reported on the considerably high sales expectations tied to the second film and thus far, projections are looking at a $95 to $110 million dollar debut. Although the number is a bit lower than the first film, word of mouth and other variables may inflate the number.

To note, the first film made exactly $700 million dollars in ticket sales worldwide. Hence, we certainly expect similar numbers from the second part. That is unless the movie suffers from the unexpected effects of franchise fatigue. IT Chapter Two stars the now-adults "Losers Club" with actors Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, and Andy Bean.