Issa Rae is making sure the fourth season of her hit show, Insecure, starts off right by throwing a virtual block party to celebrate the season premiere. The creator and star of the HBO series announced the lineup of exciting virtual events all taking place tonight (April 12th) via Instagram live and Twitter. To kick off the festivities, Issa and the cast of Insecure will be conducting a Q&A with fans at 8:00pm EST/5:00pm PST via livestream on the show's official Instagram account. This will be followed by a DJ set from Atlanta native, Zaytona, at 9:00pm EST/6:00pm PST on the same platform. The watch party will then officially commence at 10:00pm EST/7:00pm PST, so be sure to live tweet your reactions to the premiere on Twitter. Finally, the evening will finish with a special live performance on IG live featuring a surprise musical guest.

"You are officially invited to the @insecurehbo S4 Virtual Block Party on Sunday," Issa wrote on Instagram along with the official schedule. "Come thru! #InsecureHBO." The "virtual block party" concept is actually a reference to a major plot point of the fourth season of Insecure that was teased in the official trailer. Fictional Issa is shown throwing a real block party in the show to celebrate L.A culture and black-owned businesses. Watch the official Insecure Season 4 trailer below to get psyched for the virtual block party tonight:

