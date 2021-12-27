Issa Rae's Insecure has taken its final bow. The final episode of the hit show's fifth season aired on HBO on December 26th, concluding the story of Issa, Molly, and our other favourite characters.

Rae's show was initially based on her web series, Awkward Black Girl, but over the years it grew into its own story, captivating audiences with both laughter and tears. The first season premiered back in October of 2016, and over the course of the last five years, the Los Angeles native and her team have taken us on a journey unlike anything else television has seen.

Seeing as many of us are once again stuck at home due to the Omicron variant's rapid spread, fans of Insecure live-tweeted their takes on the episode from the comfort of their own home. Several cast members also joined in on the fun, giving behind-the-scenes information about what really what into the making of the final season of Insecure.

"Issa the person had to go through the same journey as Issa the character," series producer Prentice Penny told his followers as the finale aired. "As we talked about who she should end with, her speech of 'I had to figure it out for me,' was real of both people. #InsecureHBO."

All-in-all, it seems the final episode of Issa Rae's HBO series had people in their feelings, especially those that have become ride-or-die fans over the course of the last five seasons.

Did you catch the series finale of Insecure? If yes, let us know what you thought of Rae's performance in the comment section.