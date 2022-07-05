A new official trailer for Issa Rae's next highly anticipated HBO series, Rap Sh!t, is here and reveals new insights as to what fans can expect from the show. Rap Sh!t will focus on the stories of two women who pursue careers in rap and how friction can develop in the industry.

The two main characters will be played by Aida Osman and KaMillion. Osman's character, Shawna, appears to want to become a more socially-conscious rapper, who resents the industry for its expectations of female artists. KaMillion's character, Mia, is less concerned with her image and is focused on getting money to provide for her four-year-old daughter.



The City Girls, who appear to be of some inspiration for the show, will serve as executive producers on the series.

Speaking about the show with Harper’s Bazaar, Rae recently said that she's been fascinated by the story of women in the music industry.

“I think this is just such a unique time in hip-hop, especially when it comes to female rappers, because there’s such an abundance, and it doesn’t feel like they’re all in competition with each other,” Issa explained to the outlet. “I’m a child of the ’90s, and there used to always be a tendency to put two women against one another. It feels like we’re in an era where there’s such a supportive environment now because of that abundance. All of that, combined with just my own story of coming up, became the next story that I wanted to tell.”

Check out the new trailer for Rap Sh!t below.

