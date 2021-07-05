Issa Rae’s looks are often brought up by the public at large, but this time Issa was the one to control the conversation.

After clapping back at a troll who called her “unattractive” in May, it is nice to see the award-winning actress deal with some commentary that (seemingly) had no foul motive.

On the Fourth of July, Issa Rae got mistaken for someone who she does not look like at all, aside from skin tone. Issa tweeted out “Man got out of his car to ask if I was in POWER. Apologies in advance to Naturi, because I’m running with this”, adding her signature humor to the situation. Naturi retweeted the post in response.

Naturi Naughton - Brad Barket/Getty Images

Fans couldn’t get enough of the mix-up across social media. Even Power's creator got in on the fun, tweeting back at Issa, "If you wanna play Tasha's sister just let me know. I bet she got a lotta questions she wants to ask Tariq…."

Issa Rae is beginning to move away from her HBO series Insecure and head onto new ventures. The show that launched her career wrapped up production for the final season in June.

The 36-year-old has many moves in the works from a series with City Girls, to starring as Spider-Woman in the upcoming sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Check out some more fan reactions to Issa's tweet below.