The conclusion of Insecure is the beginning of another project for Issa Rae. The media mogul is ending her hit show following the conclusion of its fifth season, and today (February 11), it has been announced that Issa Rae has partnered with the City Girls for a new series titled Rap Sh*t. The eight-episode series will come courtesy of Rae's Hoorae Productions and will also include the writing talents of Syreeta Singleton. According to Deadline, the series has been in development since as early as 2019.

The outlet also states that the premise of the show is about two high school friends from Miami who were once estranged but reunite to form a rap group. "Wrote a new show for @HBOMax!" Issa tweeted. "One of my favorite writers, the hilarious @reetafajita is showrunning and my favorite group, CITY GIRLS are co-EP’s! Miami here we come! #RapSh*t."

City Girls's Yung Miami and JT will act as co-executive producers along with Quality Control Music bosses Pierre Thomas and Kevin Lee for Quality Control Films. It's reported that production is currently casting for the show and filming will begin sometime this summer. Will you be tuning in to watch this?

