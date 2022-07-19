Issa Rae says that she was able to collaborate with her "favorite rap artists" for her new HBO series, Rap Sh!t, and revealed some of the names that helped write songs for the show. Rae discussed her newest project during a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

"We were able to have a traditional writers room, which was really funny, brilliant writers. Some of them were from Miami. And then, just to be able to have authentic rap-- like the music has to be good, they actually have to be good rappers, we got to employ some of my favorite rap artists,” Rae said, citing PineappleCITI, Ncognita, and Dreezy.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

In addition to working with artists on the lyrics, Rae also tapped the City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami to serve as executive producers, as well as Devonte Hynes, also known as Blood Orange, to work as the show’s music composer. The series stars Aida Osman and KaMillion as two aspiring female rappers.

The first two episodes of Rap Sh!t will be arriving on HBO on July 21. In total, the show's first season will be comprised of eight episodes. HBO shared the latest trailer for the series, earlier this month.

Check out Rae's appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers below.

