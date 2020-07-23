The NBA is getting ready to restart the 2019-2020 season and they enlisted the help of the lovely Issa Rae to help kickstart the campaign. The season was suspended back in March after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19 but the pro basketball league is now ready to return to the court with this unique season.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

The NBA’s “Whole New Game” campaign, which launched Wednesday, coincides with the upcoming season restart next week. The campaign hopes to reconnect fans who may feel isolated from a game that will look very different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This is absolutely a creative challenge,” said the league’s chief fan officer Danielle Lee. “We want to acknowledge the journey we have all been on” she adds, “but also infuse a sense of resilience and excitement and joy.”

The one-minute commercial uploaded to the league’s official Youtube channel features Issa Rae in an empty arena delivering the message. "It's the game you love like you've never seen it before," Rae says in the clip. "22 teams all in one place ready to make history. This isn't the same NBA, it's a whole new game. But I think we can all agree, we're glad it's back.” The 2020 playoffs will be a postseason tournament that will move to playoffs.

“It’s a Whole New Game.” Rae says in the ad.

The NBA Restart begins July 30th, on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBATV. Will you be tuning in? Let us know!

[via]