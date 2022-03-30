Issa Rae took to Twitter this morning to sternly let everyone know she is not with child, but just eating good.

Last week, Issa Rae hosted her production company HOORAE's 4-day festival highlighting Black creatives at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. After a clip of her at the festival went viral, users started to speculate the Insecure creator had a baby on board.

This morning, Issa ended all rumors with a clapback that many women could relate to.

"I am not pregnant, f**kyouverymuch," she tweeted. "LET A B**CH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY."

Although the video clearly shows the actress with a glass of champagne in hand, users were quick to react to the seemingly "true" news of Issa expecting.

"Is that a baby bump? (eye emojis)" one user asked.

"Sure is," another user replied.

One user even notably pointed out the glass of champagne, which was quickly refuted by another user. "Can’t be cause that’s champagne in her hand," they tweeted.

"Mocktail," another user simply explained.

After her marriage last summer to long-time boyfriend Louis Diame, it's not surprising that the Internet is wishing pregnancy on their favorite auntie. And with her hit show Insecure now over, many might speculate that starting a family is in the works.

Clearly that's not the case for Issa and her husband right now, but when the time does come the Internet will surely make it a big deal.