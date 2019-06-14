Issa Rae accepted the inaugural Women In Film Emerging Entrepreneur Award at this year's Women In Film Annual Gala on Wednesday night. The Insecure creator and actress without a doubt deserved the recognition and she didn't play humble during her acceptance speech, something everyone surely appreciated.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“As women, we tend to downplay ourselves, to dim our light, and we’re kind of conditioned, socially, to be humble....I grew up being a huge hip-hop fan, and none of my favorite artists are humble,” Issa told the audience. “They don’t even know what that means. So, in writing my speech, I decided to embrace this moment, in honor of them.”

She jokingly added: “Emerging Entrepreneur Award...duh, bitches. I’m the first, so you future hoes need to bow down, unless you’re ready to catch my fade, with your weak asses. I’m closing all doors behind me, so if you didn’t make it in, oops, your bad. Figure it out.”

Watch a clip of her speech below.

As for a season four of Issa's beloved HBO series Insecure, previous reports have detailed that it won't be a reality until 2020 since Issa's gotten quite busy with new projects.

“We’re not the first place to deal with this, but when you’re in business with very creative and talented people, there’s a lot more opportunities for people to do things. Issa, I think, partly wanted a break to come back to it fresh," HBO programming chief Casey Bloys stated.