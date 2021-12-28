Issa Rae has built quite the empire with her HBO show Insecure. The show just wrapped up its final season, and while it got some mixed reviews, fans were still excited to see how the Finale would come together.

If you're a fan of the series, then you know that Issa Rae has always had a knack for including dope songs in the show. Getting the licensing to these songs isn't easy, however, she has managed to navigate the industry quite well. Unfortunately, these experiences have left Rae with a sour taste in her mouth when it comes to the way the music industry operates. While speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the actress and director explained what makes the music industry such an evil place.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vulture

“It’s probably the worst industry that I have ever come across,” Rae said. “I thought Hollywood was crazy. The music industry, it needs to start over. Conflicts of interest abound. Archaic mentalities. Crooks and criminals! It’s an abusive industry, and I really feel for artists that have to come up in it. [...] Being a creator myself and knowing what I want in terms of a relationship with a production company or a producer, I’d like to think that we’re more artist-friendly than a lot of other labels and companies out there. I want to revamp things.”

These are sentiments that have been expressed in the past, so it should come as no surprise that Rae would feel a similar way. After all, creatives are hyper-sensitive to being taken advantage of, and as someone who knows Hollywood inside and out, Rae can easily see the pitfalls of any creator-based industry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

[Via]