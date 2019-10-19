Issa Rae's empire is expanding.

The media hyphenate recently announced the arrival of her Raedio label, birthed out of a new venture with Atlantic Records.

"Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion,” Rae said. “Raedio allows me to continue that work within the music industry and audio entertainment space. The Atlantic Records team are innovators in terms of shifting and shaping culture. I’m excited to join forces with them to discover new artists.”

Rich Polk/Getty Images

While formed earlier in the year, Raedio makes its official debut in tandem with the arrival of "Kinda Love," the latest track to come of the nascent company's flagship artist TeaMarr. The Boston-born songstress first broke out last year wither her "One Job" track and music video and finds appropriate support in Rae's backing

“Issa Rae is a next-level, future-thinking creative force who’s been breaking down cultural barriers and conquering one field after another,” adds Atlantic Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald. “She’s made music a central character in her artistic evolution, and now she’s brought all that amazing passion, inspiration, and taste to the formation of Raedio. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Issa and her team on this exciting new venture, and TeaMarrr is the perfect artist to launch with.”