Issa Rae is always up to something whether it's an anticipated film or television show and since announcing just yesterday that season four of her HBO series Insecure will be arriving in April, today another trailer for a film with her name on it has arrived. Issa and Kumail Nanjian star in The Lovebirds and play a perfect, in love couple whose life gets turned upside down during a car ride.



In the clip below, Jibran and Leilani are seen driving down the street when they accidentally hit a cyclist. Within minutes a man who calls himself a cop takes over the steering wheel and ends up killing the man, leaving them with the car and the police on the way. “Initially they were written for white people which, plot-wise, would have been a different story,” Issa said of the movie. “It’s not a story about race but we wanted to acknowledge our race and the fact that we’re an interracial couple.”

“The aspects I love the most are the rare moments of sweetness between the two leads,” Kumail said of his favorite moments. “They spend so much of the movie bickering that the hints of what they used to be are my favorite.”

The film hits theaters on April 3rd.