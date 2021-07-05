Issa Gold Reflects On "Regrets"

Issa Gold of The Underachievers has officially come through to drop off his new album Tempus, a highly personal and introspective endeavor from the Beast Coast affiliate. For the most part, the project is a largely laid-back affair, an introspective glimpse into Issa's mindset that should please longtime fans. As such, Tempus is best enjoyed from start to finish, though "Regrets" certainly shines as an early highlight.

"My father always told me that you shouldn't have regrets," he spits, in the opening lines. "Gotta take this shit you been through and just wear it on your chest / but the hardest points in life ain't too easy to forget / how you supposed to move forward when you watching every step." Be sure to check out "Regrets" now, and should you appreciate what he's bringing to the table, consider giving Tempus a quick spin right here.

