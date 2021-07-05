Issa Gold Drops New Album "Tempus"

On the cover art of his new album Tempus, Issa "Solace" Gold describes the project as "a diary." "It is about the emotions felt while moving through the seasons of life," he continues. "And the changes we all experience through time. Use it as a mirror."

An interesting preface, and one that provides a window into Gold's mindset while creating his latest eleven-track endeavor. Given how deeply personal Tempus appears to be, it's no surprise that The Underachiever emcee opts to fly solo. Over lush and minimalist production from Chuck Strangers, Two Fresh, Matt Zara, and Boxing Fetish -- to whom the album is dedicated, along with Victoria -- Issa puts on a clinic of introspective lyricism, which should please fans who have ridden with him thus far.

Overall, Tempus should prove extremely compelling for those who value what Issa brings to the table, as it's easily one of his most personal bodies of work. Though it might not be as immediate as previous Underachiever releases, it's an important step in Issa's artistic maturation and one that feels undeniably therapeutic in nature. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off with your thoughts on Tempus in the comments below.