Israel Adesanya has been one of the best up and coming fighters in the UFC and as of right now, he holds the Middleweight title. He has an 18-0 record in MMA and is currently 7-0 in the UFC. His unique style of fighting has made him a fan favorite and he is well on his way to becoming the sports' next big superstar. After winning his last fight, there have been a whole plethora of UFC fighters who want their shot at the Stylebender. However, when you're a big star like Adesanya, you're able to pick some of your own battles.

Having said that, it has been revealed that Adesanya will be defending his title against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 on March 7th. The fight will go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will surely be an entertaining spectacle.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Adesanya has expressed interest in a fight with Romero for a while now so this latest piece of news shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Romero has a 9-3 record in the UFC and when he wins, he usually does so in impressive fashion. A fight against Adesanya would be wildly entertaining for the fans and we can't wait to see it.

Who do you think is going to win?

[Via]