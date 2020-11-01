Israel Adesanya has defended his UFC middleweight title numerous times and at this point, it's a foregone conclusion that he's going to win every single matchup at that weight. Adesanya has proven himself to be in a whole class of his own and Dana White has been trying to find a multitude of challenges. In fact, Adesanya was supposed to fight Jared Cannonier but after a loss to Robert Whittaker, the plans were changed, especially since Whittaker shockingly said he wanted no parts of Izzy.

Last night, after UFC Fight Night, Dana White spoke to reporters about Adesanya's future and made a crazy revelation, that fans had been hoping to hear. For Adesanya's next fight, he will be moving up to the light heavyweight division where he will take on Jan Blachowicz in what will be a chance for a second title.

“Listen when the fight was over on Fight Island, the last fight, I was like I’m going to have to sit down with this kid and convince him on why he needs to fight [Robert] Whittaker,” White said. “Whittaker comes out and says he doesn’t want to fight him. Craziest sh*t I’ve ever seen. So there’s no arguing with Israel now. I thought Whittaker deserved the shot and Whittaker doesn’t want it so we’ll let him do it.”

This fight is going to go down in 2021 and if Adesanya wins, there is potential we could get the fight we've always wanted, Adesanya vs Jon Jones. Of course, this is jumping the gun a bit, but it's certainly something to think about.

[Via]