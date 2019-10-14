Israel Adesanya has taken the MMA world by storm over the last year or so thanks to some incredible form that has seen him pick up big wins against formidable opponents. Most recently, Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in blistering fashion thanks to a second-round knockout. After the fight, pundits began debating who Izzy would fight next with some wanting to see him get a chance at Jon Jones.

In a recent interview with TMZ, UFC president Dana White commented on Adesanya's future and offered some optimism for fans everywhere. While his next fight won't be against Jones, there is certainly a possibility he will get that tilt as long as he wins his next match. For now, White is planning on matching up Adesanya against Paulo Costa.

This may not be the fight everyone was hoping for but it will allow the "last style airbender" to defend his title belt against someone new. Should he impress in that fight, Jones could most certainly be on the horizon. The two have traded jabs in the past and the fans would be treated to a legend trying to stave off an up and coming superstar.

