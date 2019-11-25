Israel Adesanya is one of the most impressive and exciting young fighters in the UFC right now and has been a beacon of consistency in his early career. He has yet to lose a fight and continues to notch big wins against some of the sports' most prolific fighters. He currently holds the middleweight title belt and fans are excited to see what he can do as he heads even deeper into his career.

As part of Dash Radio's latest collaboration for the UFC, Adesanya linked up with Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd for the first episode of a new series called Head 2 Head. In the video below, Adesanya talks about everything from his title belt, to how he was able to outsmart Robert Whittaker in the Octagon.

Adesanya explained how there are extra jewels that can be added to his belt depending on how many times he is able to defend the title. Slim Jxmmi seemed pretty excited about this prospect and eventually, the conversation switched to hip-hop and dance culture. As Adesanya explained, those cultures have a huge influence on his fight entrances, as well as his moves in the Octagon.

Lastly, the two previewed UFC 245 which will see Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington battle it out for the Welterweight championship.