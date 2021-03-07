Israel Adesanya came into UFC 259 as the clear favorite against Jan Blachowicz. Perhaps the oddsmakers were a bit overzealous here, however, as moving up a weight class is never easy, and that's exactly what Izzy was doing as he went from the Middleweight division to the Light Heavyweight class. In the end, it was Blachowicz who came away with the win, although it was by no means a blowout. Instead, Jan outclassed Izzy on the scorecard, winning by decision.

Immediately after the fight, Adesanya showed his humble nature as he congratulated Blachowicz on a wonderful bout while noting that he will be back stronger and better than ever. Adesanya now knows what it takes to win in the Light Heavyweight division, and he will be using that experience to his advantage the next time around.

“I’ve lost before,” Adesanya said. “I’ve lost in kickboxing. I’ve lost in boxing. I lost in life and I’ve lost in love. You don’t win all the time. I’m still here. My team’s still here. They still love me. My family loves me.”

Adesanya is still the champion in the Middleweight class and there are certainly numerous fighters who want to take that crown from him. Having said that, it shouldn't be long before we see Izzy back in the Octagon.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images