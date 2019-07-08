UFC 239 saw some pretty big wins from Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes, although perhaps the highlight of the night was Jorge Masvidal's brutal knockout of Ben Askren. The fight lasted all of five seconds and saw Masvidal deliver a flying knee kick to the head of Askren, all while delivering two punches to the head to end the fight. Askren was visibly shaken up by it all and Masvidal was loving every single second of it. The fight was proof that Masvidal isn't a big fan of Askren who has been seen as a cocky fighter by some of his peers.

During the fight, UFC champion Israel Adesanya was speaking to TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter about his fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. In the middle of the interview, Adesanya heard some cheers and that's when he turned towards the monitor to see what was unfolding before his eyes. That's when he freaked out and started yelling about what he had just witnessed. Adesanya even fell to his knees and remarked how Masvidal's KO would certainly break the UFC record for the fastest ever. The reporter seemed pretty lost as to what to do considering Adesanya kept moving throughout the frame. After a huge KO like that, it's understandable how Adesanya wouldn't want to pay attention to the interview at hand.

It was a raw moment from a fighter who is quickly becoming one of the best stars in the sport. You can watch Adesanya's epic reaction below.