Israel Adesanya is one of the biggest names in the UFC right now and for good reason. He is the defending Middleweight champion and remains undefeated with a record of 19-0. Fans love it whenever Adesanya steps into the Octagon and on September 26th, he will be back to defend his title against Paulo Costa, who is also undefeated.

Recently, Adesanya was on the "Hot Ones" show "Truth Or Dab" where he competed against Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua. Throughout the interview, both fighters were asked a plethora of questions. Perhaps the most interesting answer came from Adesanya, who revealed what annoys him most about his boss, UFC president Dana White.

"I'd say it's what makes him great but also makes him susceptible. He's very emotional," Adesanya said. "In business sometimes, he sometimes gets very emotional. But that's also what put the UFC on the map to where it is today. I'd say he's very emotional, that's hindered him a couple of times in the past."

Over the course of the last decade, Dana White has turned the UFC into a billion-dollar enterprise, so he must be doing something right. However, numerous fighters have struggled with getting White to give them the money they think they deserve. With this in mind, it's easy to see why Adesanya would give such an answer.