Israel Adesanya is one of the most exciting fighters in the world and on Saturday night, he got to defend his Middleweight title against Paula Costa at UFC 253. Despite Costa's perfect 13-0 record, there was an obvious skill gap between these two men, as Adesanya dominated the fight from start to finish. With a barrage of leg kicks and head punches, Adesanya was able to break Costa down before officially knocking him out in the second round.

The fight certainly wasn't very close although it was massively entertaining, especially with Adesanya breakdancing next to Costa following the knockout. Immediately after the fight, Adesanya spoke about his big win and how he is ready to take on anyone. The Middleweight champion has won nine straight UFC fights and appears to be the biggest draw in the sport right now.

Fans immediately noticed just how much Costa was taunting during the fight. Of course, this strategy didn't exactly work out too well for him as Adesanya made quick work of him fairly early on. Moving forward, Costa will probably be a little bit tamer with that strategy.

As for Adesanya, the win is a confirmation of what we already know: Adesanya is one of the best and isn't about to slow down anytime soon.