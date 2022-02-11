Joe Rogan has been embroiled in a huge controversy over the last week as a video of him saying the N-word went viral online. Rogan used the word on numerous occasions, and it forced Spotify to take those episodes off of its platform. In the end, around 70 videos were removed, and more could be on the way if any more information comes out. Rogan has since apologized for his use of the word, noting that he had no intentions of offending anyone.

Rogan will be working at UFC 271 this weekend, which will feature the main event of Israel Adesanya against Robert Whittaker. Ahead of Adesanya's fight, the fighter was actually asked a question about Rogan, which eventually led to a staunch defense of the podcaster. Adesanya firmly believes that Rogan is one of the nicest men in the industry and that he was simply being attacked by those who don't like him.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"I'm Black, I can take this one," Adesanya said. "I've been in this fight game since 2008, and Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf***ers I've had the pleasure of working with. Understand that. You know what they're trying to do. You can't control the man and he's got the biggest platform in the world right now. So, that's my n***a, Joe Rogan."

We're sure Rogan will appreciate these comments, especially as they come from a fighter whom he interacts with on a regular basis. Rogan is the reporter in the Octagon, and he needs to keep a good rapport with the athletes if he wants to be successful.

Give us your picks for the Adesanya-Whittaker fight, in the comments below.

