Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero are set to fight at UFC 248
Israel Adesanya is making a name for himself in the UFC right now and in just a short amount of time, he's already a champion. He will be defending his title on March 7th as he takes on Yoel Romero at UFC 248. The fan-favorite recently got into a bit of trouble while hyping up his upcoming fight to the media. While speaking about his opponent, Adesanya said: "I'll touch him enough times and eventually he'll crumble like the Twin Towers."
On September 11th, 2001, a terrorist attack in New York City saw two planes hit the Twin Towers. This event remains incredibly traumatic to Americans and it's not something you can joke about, at least not without some sort of repercussions. After noticing how disappointed his fans were in him, Adesanya took to social media where he apologized for his words.
"I never made a joke about people dying or made light of the tragic event that was 9/11," Adesanya said. "I was simply rambling and my brain worked faster than my mouth in a moment to chose the wrong euphemism. You speak on the mic enough times and you're bound to miss the mark with some bars. I did on this one and for that I'm sorry. I'll be more careful in the future with my words."
Romero could prove to be Adesanya's toughest test yet and we're excited to see how the fight plays out. Let us know in the comments below who you think is going to come out on top.