Israel Adesanya is making a name for himself in the UFC right now and in just a short amount of time, he's already a champion. He will be defending his title on March 7th as he takes on Yoel Romero at UFC 248. The fan-favorite recently got into a bit of trouble while hyping up his upcoming fight to the media. While speaking about his opponent, Adesanya said: "I'll touch him enough times and eventually he'll crumble like the Twin Towers."

On September 11th, 2001, a terrorist attack in New York City saw two planes hit the Twin Towers. This event remains incredibly traumatic to Americans and it's not something you can joke about, at least not without some sort of repercussions. After noticing how disappointed his fans were in him, Adesanya took to social media where he apologized for his words.