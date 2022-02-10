After learning that his friend was arrested in connection to the shooting death of an eight-year-old girl, Flyysoulja, or Alex Venegas, is speaking out against gun violence. We previously reported that a Florida home owned by twins Alex and Franky Venegas, widely known as the rapping "Island Boys," was raided by authorities. It was then that police arrested their reported childhood friend, 20-year-old Andrew Thomas, after it was suspected that he was tied to the drive-by shooting death of little Ron'Ziyah Atkins.

Following the news, a manager for the Venegas brothers came forward with a statement. "I really didn't expect nothing out of him like this. This is a big shock," Dovi Bezner reportedly told WPTV.

"We knew him as a quiet, quiet kid that would come around and do his thing. But apparently, you know, he was a little monster," Benzer added. "I would never imagine in a million years that this person was going out there and doing these violent crimes on the street."

Flyysoujla caught up with TMZ and shared a message to the family of the victim, as well as the world.

"I just want to send my condolences to the family," he said in a video. "It's very sad. That's pretty much all I wanna say. Gotta stop the gun violence. Gotta make sure that, you know, protect the youth out here. Stop the gang violence. It's not worth it. We need to be good citizens out here and we need to guide the youth."

When asked what he would do to help the cause, Flyysoulja answered that he would use his voice to "make sure everyone realizes this is not the life people want to be in." Watch his video below.

[via][via]