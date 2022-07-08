If you are an NBA fanatic who has watched the game for decades then you know that Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas have a long-standing beef. Thomas played for the bad boy Pistons who, for many years, stood in the way of MJ who was looking to win his first title. This rivalry was quite bitter and it is believed that Jordan had a hand in keeping Thomas off of the Olympic Dream Team in 1992.

Over the years, the bitterness between these two has only gotten worse, especially as documentaries and interviews on the subject continue to get conducted. For instance, a report resurfaced in which Jordan claimed his feud with Thomas started all the way back in 1985 at his first All-Star Game. According to MJ, Thomas purposely wasn't passing to Michael, which eventually led to resentment from Jordan.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Thomas saw the report on Twitter, and he did not take too kindly to it. As you can see in the tweet down below, Thomas called MJ out for lying, noting that no one on that All-Star team was trying to slight Jordan, who was a rookie at the time.

"Stop lying this story is not factual or accurate, tell the truth man," Thomas wrote. "Dr.J, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Sidney Moncrief and I did not freeze you out. If memory serves me correct I was injured most of the second half and Bird had a broken nose. Magic and Sampson dominated the game."

