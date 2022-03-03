Yesterday, Isaiah Thomas signed a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets. This was big news for the star as he had been given two 10-day contracts earlier in the season, with the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers. Since that time, Thomas had been playing in the G-League, and fans were waiting to see what he would be able to do. Last night, Thomas made his Hornets debut and scored 10 points in 14 minutes as the team blew out the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After the game, Thomas took to Twitter where he gave a shoutout to none other than Allen Iverson, who has always been there to support him. The two have a good relationship, and it appears as though Iverson had sent a text to Thomas, citing how proud of him he is.

"Always trips me out when Allen Iverson calls or texts my phone," Thomas said. "When he reaches out to say he’s proud of me that shit means the world! Bubba chuck is my [GOAT]."

It remains to be seen whether or not Thomas will last with the Hornets, however, his first game with the team was definitely promising. You can see some of the highlights from the Hornets' win, down below.