Isaiah Thomas just came off of a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and now, he is on a new 10-day contract, this time with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs have been one of the hardest hit teams by COVID-19, so it only makes sense that they would bring someone on who has a ton of NBA experience.

Luckily for Thomas, he got to make his Mavs debut against the Sacramento Kings, which was the first team he ever got to play for. In the end, Thomas scored a modest six points in 13 minutes, all while the Mavs ended up losing by just one point. It was a solid night for Thomas, and he was also hit with a standing ovation from fans.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

After the game, Thomas made sure to show his appreciation to Kings fans, as he took to Twitter with a message for them all. As you can see, Thomas was touched by the reception he got.

"Sac is always home for me, appreciate the REAL LOVE," he wrote.

It remains to be seen whether or not Thomas' contract with the Mavs will turn into a full-season endeavor, although if one thing is for certain, it's that it's great to see Thomas back in the NBA, where he belongs.