Over the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling to maintain their place in the Western Conference and now, it seems like they will have to take part in a play-in round just to have a shot at the postseason. Injuries have truly hurt this team and they could use any help they could get.

Well, Isaiah Thomas has bounced around the league over the last few years and even signed a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans a few weeks ago. He has since been released and, once again, he is looking for a willing team. Having already played for the Lakers in the past, Thomas is now jonesing for a contract, and it just so happens that Quinn Cook is as well.

"Man I could help them Lakers boys during this time," Thomas said before telling Cook "You know what it is, you’ve proven that year after year. Stay ready. We back on real soon."

At this point in the season, it doesn't look like the Lakers are going to make a move like this anytime soon, however, it's good to see Thomas hungrier than ever. Hopefully, he will be able to get a chance to come back next season.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images