Isaiah Thomas found himself in an interesting predicament the other day as he was playing against the Philadelphia 76ers. In the middle of the game, Thomas spotted a fan who was cursing at him in the stands. Instead of ignoring it, Thomas chose to confront the overzealous fan in a non-violent manner. Despite his level of calmness, you can't go in the stands like that. As a result, Thomas was suspended two games although he made it clear that he wasn't happy with the ruling.

During a recent media scrum, Thomas was asked about the situation and how he feels about it now. The point guard explained that he has apologized for the incident but still thinks he "did the right thing." Thomas wants fans to know that they can't disrespect players like that and at the end of the day, he just wanted to defend himself, according to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports.

The NBA has had problems in the past with rowdy fans and it seems as though the league is taking real steps from preventing interactions like this in the future. For instance, the fan that Thomas confronted was banned from the arena for a year. Another fan in Utah was banned for life after an interaction with Russell Westbrook.

What do you think of this situation? Was Thomas right to go confront him?