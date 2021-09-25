Isaiah Thomas has been grinding away over the past year as he looks to get a secured spot in the NBA. Just four years ago, people thought his career would be cemented, however, injuries ultimately left him in a hole. Despite this, he has continued to persevere and while it hasn't resulted in a solid gig, he is still giving it his all to make it onto an NBA roster.

This past week, Thomas has been trying out with the Golden State Warriors, and fans were hopeful that he could land a role as the backup point guard. While the team noted that Thomas had a strong showing, they ultimately decided to let him go as they wanted to focus on their personnel for other positions.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The report involving Thomas' situation with the Warriors was revealed yesterday, and to follow this up, IT took to Twitter on Saturday morning where he gave his reaction to all of this. As you can clearly see, this setback won't be harming him anytime soon, as he is still ready to show people what he can do on the court.

"No matter what you control your energy, keep that shit on a 10," he wrote.

It remains to be seen when Thomas will get another opportunity, although with his tenacity, there is a chance he could get back on the court sooner rather than later.