Isaiah Thomas has had a very interesting time in the NBA this season. After a plethora of COVID-19 cases throughout the league, Thomas was granted an opportunity with the Los Angeles Lakers, that only lasted about 10 days. From there, Thomas was given yet another 10-day contract, this time with the Dallas Mavericks.

In both instances, Thomas was given the opportunity, but never actually made it past 10 days. Since that time, he has played in the NBA's G-League, and he has been trying to show people just how solid of a player he still is. In fact, Thomas' performances have been so good, that an NBA team has signed him to another 10-day deal.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team in question is none other than the Charlotte Hornets, who boast the talents of LaMelo Ball. The team is looking to bolster their guard depth as the playoffs approach, and Thomas is proving to be an excellent person to fill in that role. Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not he will stick around for the whole season, however, his inclusion on the team should provide fans with some optimism.

