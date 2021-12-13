Isaiah Thomas has been through a lot during his NBA career. He has bounced around the league quite a bit in recent years, and while he has the talent to play at a high level, he just hasn't been able to hold onto a roster spot. After being cut from the Warriors back in preseason, Thomas has been looking for his next opportunity, and he appears to have found it with a franchise he is familiar with.

Just yesterday, it was revealed that Thomas would get to play in the G-League showcase in about a week from now. Today, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Thomas will now join the Grand Rapids Gold, where he will look to work his way back up to the NBA.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Grand Rapids Gold are the G-League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, who Thomas played for just a few seasons ago. There is no guarantee that he will find his way back to the Nuggets, however, this is a good sign that there are teams who are interested in his services. After putting up 81 points in a pro-am game, there is no doubt that Thomas remains a motivated individual.

It might not be easy, but Thomas understands full and well that retaining an NBA roster spot requires a lot of effort, and even some patience for the right opportunity.

Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you updates from around the NBA.