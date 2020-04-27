If you have been watching ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary called "The Last Dance," then you would know that Isiah Thomas of the Detroit Pistons is a major part of the series. Thomas was one of Jordan's biggest rivals out on the court and his bad boy Pistons were notorious for roughing up Jordan in ways that would simply not fly in today's NBA. During Episode 4 of the series, the Pistons' antics were on full display, and fans were pretty shocked at how Jordan was being treated.

MJ fans were so hasty to send some hate Thomas' way that they started to confuse him with the Isaiah Thomas who is in the NBA right now. The more current Thomas spells his first name differently although the pronunciations are the same, thus leading to a whole bunch of angry messages in Isaiah's mentions. The former Washington Wizard was getting plenty of hate last night and made sure to address the fans who were getting him mixed up with the Pistons legend.

When you think about it, this is a pretty hilarious mix up although it's clear why Isaiah Thomas would be just a tad bit annoyed by it all. After all, if you're a diehard NBA fan, you should be able to tell the difference between the two.