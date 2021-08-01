Isaiah Rashad's Versatility Is On Full Display On "Darkseid"

Isaiah Rashad had fans incredibly excited for his brand new project called "The House Is Burning." The album came out just last Friday and there are plenty of phenomenal songs to sink your teeth into. This is one of those bodies of work that has zero skips, however, it's still healthy to find favorites amongst the tracklist. For many, the album's opener "Darkseid" is especially special as it displays Rashad setting the tone for the entire project.

With this track, we get some smooth vocal samples and some jazzy instrumentation, all while Isaiah Rashad spits bars that will leave you motivated and inspired. Just yesterday, this song was tweeted out by the likes of Kevin Durant, and it is easy to see why. Rashad continues to impress fans and it's clear that the project was well worth the wait.

Quotable Lyrics:

What am I supposed to do outside but get rich? (Yeah)

Work too hard, but boy, don't floss too hard and get yo' wig split (Yeah)

Pray to God, I heard they got new Gods outside in this bitch (Yeah)

Barely toddlers got them Purple Hearts outside in this bitch