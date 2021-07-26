This Friday, July 30th, Isaiah Rashad will be dropping off The House Is Burning, his first album since 2016's The Sun's Tirade. Not only that, but the project will also mark the first TDE release of 2021, which will hopefully signal a shift in momentum for the notably quiet label.

Beyond that, it's all about Isaiah Rashad for the time being. Based on the singles we've heard thus far-- a streak that recently saw the release of "Wat U Sed" featuring Kal Banx & Donechi -- the project is shaping up to be one of his best yet. Today, Rashad took the opportunity to drop off the complete tracklist, revealing that The House Is Burning will clock in at sixteen tracks.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

In addition, we're looking at guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Jay Rock, Duke Deuce, Smino, Amindi, Jay Worthy, SZA, 6lack, YGTUT, Donechii, and Kal Banx. On the production side, look for contributions from Kenny Beats, Devin Malik, Kal Banx, Hollywood Cole, J. LBS, Henry Was, Amaire Jognson, Tiggi, and more.

Check out the complete tracklist below, as well as a glimpse at the album's art direction, and sound off if you'll be tuning in when The House Is Burning drops this Friday.

1. Darkseid prod. by Devin Malik

2. From The Garden ft. Lil Uzi Vert prod. by Kal Banx

3. RIP Young prod. by Kal Banx

4. Lay Wit Ya feat. Duke Deuce prod. by Hollywood Cole

5. Claymore feat. Smino prod. by J.lbs & Kal Banx

6. Headshots (4r Da Locals) prod. by Hollywood Cole & Henry Was

7. All Herb feat. Amindi prod. by Devin Malik

8. Hey Mista prod. by Kal Banx

9. True Story feat. Jay Rock & Jay Worthy prod. by Devin Malik

10. Wat U Sed feat. Doechii & Kal Banx prod. by Amarie Johnson & Rory Behr

11. Don’t Shoot prod. by Rory Behr & Kal Banx

12. Chad feat. YGTUT prod. by Devin Malik

13. 9-3 Freestyle prod. by Devin Malik

14. Score feat. SZA & 6LACK prod. by Kenny Beats

15. THIB prod. by Free P & Tiggi

16. HB2U prod. by Crooklyn & Pete (Scum) Neblua