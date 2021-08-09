Isaiah Rashad has returned in his best form as his The House Is Burning project bows at No. 7 per HDD, marking the rapper's first Top 10 outing on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The effort touched down last week with 16 tracks in tow, featuring names like SZA, Jay Rock, 6LACK, Lil Uzi Vert, and Smino among others.

"I put a lot of people whose music I like on specific songs that were more catered to them than to me," he previously told GQ ahead of the album release. "I think that’s somewhat like being a director and treating myself, the rapper, as more of a character. Because at the end of the day, I’m more of a producer and director than anything else, I just happen to write the scripts too. The only actor who I can get to say these raps is myself right now."

The outing is his third studio album, following up on 2016's The Sun's Tirade and officially putting an end to the hiatus from the TDE roster.

Further up on the chart, Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever debuts with 234,000 album units, giving the singer her second No. 1 outing, pushing The Kid Laroi's F*CK LOVE project down to the second slot after making its move to No. 1 last week after a year on the charts.

No. 3 hosts Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR while Prince's posthumous Welcome 2 America debuts at No. 4 for the late legend while Doja Cat closes out the Top 5 with Planet Her.