Isaiah Rashad Warms Up With "Slow Motion" Freestyle

Mitch Findlay
July 14, 2021 13:06
Slow Motion Freestyle
Isaiah Rashad

Isaiah Rashad warms up for "The House Is Burning" by flipping a Juvenile classic on "Slow Motion Freestyle."


With his upcoming album The House Is Burning set to release on July 30th, Isaiah Rashad has opted to keep momentum with the release of a new freestyle. Calling back to Juvenile and Soulja Slim's classic "Slow Motion," Rashad takes to Dani Kartel's laid-back beat with a sexually charged homage to a few women he's befriended throughout the years.

Off the bat, his flow is immediately impressive, locked in as the TDE emcee proceeds to globetrot down memory lane. Following similar thematic territory as JAY-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls" or J.I.D and T.I's more recent "Ladies, Ladies, Ladies," Rashad's slick and up-tempo flow ensures that no stone is left unturned. "I got some hoes down in Miami that I'll never betray, they done got me out of jams that I'll never forget," he raps. "I got a surgeon, a doctor, a dentist / a bitch that like forehead kisses, not hickeys."

While it's likely this subject could have merited an entire track, Isaiah opts to keep it brief with a tone-setting freestyle. Be sure to give it a listen, and check back for The House Is Burning when it releases on July 30th.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I got some hoes down in Miami that I'll never betray,
They done got me out of jams that I'll never forget
I got a surgeon, a doctor, a dentist
A bitch that like forehead kisses, not hickeys

 

Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad the house is burning
