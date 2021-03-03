Isaiah Rashad's most recent album The Sun's Tirade was released in 2016, the same year we last heard a full-length project from labelmate Ab-Soul. The year after came Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. and SZA's CTRL. Suffice it to say, TDE fans have been forced to exercise patience, arguably more so than fans of any other label. And while good things tend to come to those who wait, many have simply given up hope that Isaiah Rashad's long-awaited new album will ever see the light of the sun.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Or will it? There has admittedly been an increased level in pre-release teasers, though it would be premature to call it a rollout. Isaiah himself has been relatively open about the unfinished state of his project, though he was recently seen filming a music video with Quality Control's Duke Deuce. Now, Zay has taken to Twitter once again, this time to highlight an upcoming banger he's got in the cut.

"Second verse kinda hard lol," teases Zay, sharing a solid forty-nine seconds worth of new music. Maintaining that he's been "too busy getting his mental straight," Rashad clearly hasn't lost a step as he absolutely slides over the instrumental. There's an effortless charisma exuded throughout, one that should please longtime fans eager to catch up with the elusive emcee. And should this new teaser be any indication, perhaps we should expect some concrete news to surface in the weeks to come. Or not -- after all, TDE has been certainly making an artform out of the delay.

Check out Isaiah Rashad's new snippet below, and sound off if you're excited to hear the full version.