Isaiah Rashad has been working hard to release his next studio album, presumably titled The House Is Burning. The upcoming body of work has been five years in the making. However, because of the TDE artist's recent diagnosis with COVID-19, it's possible that it might be pushed back even longer.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based rapper recently told his fans that he's recovering from COVID-19 after catching the virus recently. He made the admission when a fan asked him for a status update on Twitter, saying, "gettin over this covid," with a heart and lungs emoji. He also responded to a fan who wished for his speedy recovery, sharing a prayer hand emoji next to one of a person checking their temperature.

The 29-year-old did not reveal when he tested positive for the virus but it's worth noting that he says he's "recovering" right now.

Join us in wishing a speedy recovery to Isaiah Rashad. We need that album!

Back in January, the rapper told fans that The House Is Burning was being mixed. However, the project seems to have been delayed indefinitely, alongside the rest of TDE's plans. Artists like Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Jay Rock have been sitting on the sidelines for years as fans wait for new music. With a half-decade passing since the last Isaiah Rashad album, it goes without saying that we could use some new music pronto.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images