Isaiah Rashad Releases "Headshots (4r Da Locals)" Video

Isaiah Rashad brings "Headshots (4r Da Locals)" to life with some striking new visuals, directed by Jack Begert and Mez Heirs.

Isaiah Rashad is set to be releasing his long-awaited, highly anticipated album The House Is Burning, a project that many believe will mark the dawn of a new era for Top Dawg Entertainment. We've already seen Zay drop off some visuals for the album's lead single "Lay Wit Ya," a southern-inspired banger featuring Quality Control's Duke Deuce. Now, he's come through with another new music video, this time for his recent drop "Headshots (4r Da Locals)."

Continuing his streak behind the director's chair is Mez Heirs, who has become somewhat of a go-to guy for J. Cole. Here, Mez is joined by co-director Jack Begert, with Gus Bendinelli holding it down as the Director of Photography. Visually, the clip is striking in its presentation, taking place in a variety of distinct locations -- an Agony Anonymous meeting quickly gives way to a vast desert expanse, whereupon Rashad spits bars at the mouth of an ominous chasm. Draw your own conclusions there.

There's a reason that TDE has developed a reputation for its creativity, and once again, the label makes sure to deliver visuals befitting of such a description. At the center of it all stands the leading man of the hour, Rashad, who makes for a compelling presence as he fires off his vocals. With The House Is Burning set to land this summer, it's already looking like a big year for the acclaimed lyricist. Check out his latest video right here and now.