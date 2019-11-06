Day N Vegas Festival, which took place this past weekend, had the kind of lineup stacked with hip hop acts that is usually reserved for Rolling Loud. The inaugural three-day event managed to snag TDE veterans, Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and the label's later addition, Isaiah Rashad. The collective is known to work on strict album cycles, giving room for a single project to breathe before introducing the next in the roundup. This system results in their artists staying relatively quiet when it isn't their turn up at bat.

Isaiah Rashad has been occupying a spot on the bench, or in the studio rather, since he dropped his debut studio album, The Sun's Tirade, in 2016. Considering he isn't one to do many features either, his hiatus has left fans pining for his return. During his set at Day N Vegas, he fed people's curiosities about what he's been cooking up by debuting two new songs.

The first song that he premiered seems to be the title track off his forthcoming project, rumored to be titled The House Is Burning. While the Chattanooga artist gave a lively performance of the song, the backing track sounds like he's doing his signature slurry delivery. The second track he previewed is definitely more upbeat. According to Stephen Dacres, it is titled “What U Sed?” and features Kal Banx & Guapdad 4000.

Another greatly missed TDE member, Ab-Soul, also made a return at Day N Vegas and announced that his next album will drop in 2020.