Isaiah Rashad Has No Cares On "Why Worry"

Top Dawg Entertainment is serious about their "Fan Appreciation Week." The Los Angeles-based record label is a favorite among hip hop fans with a roster that includes the likes of Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Reason, and many others. Isaiah Rashad is also an emcee who is listed among TDE's talents, and he's returned with a new single titled "Why Worry."

The Crooklin-produced single comes after labelmates Ab-Soul delivered a freestyle and Zacari shared two songs, "Edamame" and "This Woman's Work." While Zacari slowed things down with a pop-R&B vibe, Isaiah Rashad delivers hard bars on an impressive track. The Tennessee native shows that he's next in line and reminds people why he's a standout. Check out "Why Worry" and let us know if you're ready for a project from Isaiah Rashad.

Quotable Lyrics

Oh, that's your family

Yo, man, well how could you stand 'em?

He always try to take advantage of a n*gga

Gotta make this, bills paid for the shrink, yes

Lay back and calm your thinkin'

Ink pens and block, I'm sinkin'

Sober so far as drinkin'

Smokin' out my new Lincoln

Baby