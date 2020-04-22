mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Isaiah Rashad Has No Cares On "Why Worry"

Erika Marie
April 22, 2020 00:55
23 Views
80
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Why Worry
Isaiah Rashad

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Isaiah Rashad comes forward with his single "Why Worry" for TDE's "Fan Appreciation Week."


Top Dawg Entertainment is serious about their "Fan Appreciation Week." The Los Angeles-based record label is a favorite among hip hop fans with a roster that includes the likes of Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Reason, and many others. Isaiah Rashad is also an emcee who is listed among TDE's talents, and he's returned with a new single titled "Why Worry."

The Crooklin-produced single comes after labelmates Ab-Soul delivered a freestyle and Zacari shared two songs, "Edamame" and "This Woman's Work." While Zacari slowed things down with a pop-R&B vibe, Isaiah Rashad delivers hard bars on an impressive track. The Tennessee native shows that he's next in line and reminds people why he's a standout. Check out "Why Worry" and let us know if you're ready for a project from Isaiah Rashad.

Quotable Lyrics

Oh, that's your family
Yo, man, well how could you stand 'em?
He always try to take advantage of a n*gga
Gotta make this, bills paid for the shrink, yes
Lay back and calm your thinkin'
Ink pens and block, I'm sinkin'
Sober so far as drinkin'
Smokin' out my new Lincoln
Baby

Isaiah Rashad
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  8  0
  0
  23
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Isaiah Rashad TDE
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Isaiah Rashad Has No Cares On "Why Worry"
80
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject